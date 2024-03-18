The White Horse, on Nobes Avenue, threw open its doors on Friday 8 March after £239,000 was spent on it. The pub, part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns, has undergone a “transformational internal and external refurbishment” to give it a “brand-new look and fresh décor to appeal to all the local community”, the pub company said.

Inside, the pub has new furniture, fixtures, fittings and flooring as well as a full redecoration to the main bar area, function space and games room to give it a “vibrant and contemporary feel”. Outside, the pub features updated lighting and signage to greet customers and has received an exciting garden revamp to include a new lawn, wooden benches and pontoon lighting providing a modern look.

For the opening night, customers enjoyed a live DJ set as well as a karaoke night. Operator of The White Horse, Philip Coleman, said: “The opening night was brilliant. It was amazing to welcome all our customers, old and new, to the newly transformed pub and it was great to be able to show off everything that the White Horse has to offer.

“The feedback we’ve received from the community so far has been incredible, and we can’t wait to see them again soon.”

The White Horse hosts a wide range of drinks offers as well as TNT, Sky Sports and horse racing channels for customers to enjoy. Philip is also looking forward to introducing a regular schedule of entertainment including quiz and bingo nights and will host both pool and darts teams to bring the community together. A series of fundraising events will also take place for local charities with residents to supply meals to people in need.

Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at the White Horse looks fantastic and I’m pleased that the opening night went so well! This was a really well-deserved result for the team following all their hard work to make the pub a success.

“On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish Philip every success for the future in making The White Horse a vital community hub.”

