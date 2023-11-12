In pictures: Havant turns out to pay respects on Remembrance Sunday

2 . Havant Remembrance Sunday Service

Havant Remembrance Sunday Service. Pictured is (L-R) Graham Raines, Cllr Rosie Raines and Special Sup Int Russell Morrison at the event. The parade is taking place at St Faiths War Memorial with Deputy Lieutenant Major General James Balfour CBE DL in attendance, along with the Mayor of Havant, Alan Mak MP and the Leader of Havant Borough Council, Councillor Alex Rennie. At 10.35 am the Parade leaves Royal British Legion Ex-servicemen's club, Brockhampton Lane, into Park Road South along Elm Lane before turning into North Street. Bagpiper Denton Smith will be accompanied by drums courtesy of Hampshire Caledonian Pipe Band. Then at 10.50 am the parade assembles at War memorial outside St Faiths Church ahead of an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial outside St Faiths Church at 10.52am, followed by a two-minute's silence at 11am. A Remembrance Service will then take place inside St Faiths Church. Sunday 12th November 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson