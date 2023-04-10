In Pictures: Here are 8 of the best garden centres and nurseries in Portsmouth, Fareham, Denmead and Rowlands Castle
This area has so much to offer when it comes to garden centres and nurseries and here are 8 of the best, according to Google reviews.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST
When you are looking to buy the best plants and outdoor furnishings, it can be difficult making the decision on where to go, but thanks to Google reviews it is easy to find out where the best garden centre is.
From Neals Nursery to Mount Folly Nurseries, there is a huge selection of places to go.
Here are eight of the best, according to Google:
