In Pictures: Here are 8 of the best garden centres and nurseries in Portsmouth, Fareham, Denmead and Rowlands Castle

This area has so much to offer when it comes to garden centres and nurseries and here are 8 of the best, according to Google reviews.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST

When you are looking to buy the best plants and outdoor furnishings, it can be difficult making the decision on where to go, but thanks to Google reviews it is easy to find out where the best garden centre is.

From Neals Nursery to Mount Folly Nurseries, there is a huge selection of places to go.

SEE ALSO: Things to do in Portsmouth: 13 best places to visit with children when its raining in and around the city

Here are eight of the best, according to Google:

Stansted Park Garden Centre, Rowland's Castle, has a Google rating of 4.5 with 1,386 reviews.

1. Stansted Park Garden Centre, Rowland's Castle

Photo: Google Street View

Park Place Farm Nursery Ltd, Fareham, has a Google rating of 4.5 with 287 reviews.

2. Park Place Farm Nursery Ltd, Fareham

Photo: Google Street View

Portsmouth City Council Waterfront Garden Centre, Portsmouth, has a Google rating of 4.6 with 35 reviews.

3. Portsmouth City Council Waterfront Garden Centre, Portsmouth

Photo: Google Street View

St Margarets Nurseries, Fareham, has a Google rating of 4.6 with 182 reviews.

4. St Margarets Nurseries, Fareham

Photo: Google Street View

