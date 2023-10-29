News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

In Pictures: Intrepid Super Yacht arrives in Gunwharf Quays Marina

A multi-million pound super yacht has been seen arriving in Gunwharf Quays – here are five pictures.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2023, 11:59 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 11:59 GMT

The Intrepid Super Yacht arrived in Gunwharf Quays Marina yesterday (October 28).

This impressive yacht was built by Damen Yachting and she has an overall length of 69.15 m and a top speed of 20 kn.

Here are five pictures of Intrepid arriving in Portsmouth:

The Intrepid Super Yacht pictured sailing into Gunwhalf Quays in Portsmouth. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. The Intrepid Super Yacht pictured sailing into Gunwhalf Quays

The Intrepid Super Yacht pictured sailing into Gunwhalf Quays in Portsmouth. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
The Intrepid Super Yacht pictured sailing into Gunwhalf Quays in Portsmouth. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. The Intrepid Super Yacht pictured sailing into Gunwhalf Quays

The Intrepid Super Yacht pictured sailing into Gunwhalf Quays in Portsmouth. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
The Intrepid Super Yacht pictured sailing into Gunwhalf Quays in Portsmouth. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

3. The Intrepid Super Yacht pictured sailing into Gunwhalf Quays

The Intrepid Super Yacht pictured sailing into Gunwhalf Quays in Portsmouth. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
The Intrepid Super Yacht pictured sailing into Gunwhalf Quays in Portsmouth. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

4. The Intrepid Super Yacht pictured sailing into Gunwhalf Quays

The Intrepid Super Yacht pictured sailing into Gunwhalf Quays in Portsmouth. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth