News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
2 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
7 hours ago Portsmouth warned over strong winds in Met Office weather warning
8 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
10 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady

In pictures: Look inside Southsea's new play cafe

Here is a look inside the one of a kind Southsea play cafe which will be opening over Easter – and comes equipped with a mini Southsea town.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:37 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 17:48 BST

The cafe is being opened up by two Southsea mums, Josie Matthews and Alyson Bert, who want to create a sanctuary for parents and guardians to enjoy a hot cup of coffee whilst their children are playing safely.

The site, which is in Osborne Road, has been completely transformed into a safe space for families – but when the pair started out, the building was ‘derelict’ and was without water, electricity and had boarded up windows.

SEE ALSO: Southsea Play Cafe will be officially opening during the Easter holidays

It will be offering a sensory room which will have bubble tubes, lights, a mini ball pit and toys to play with, a reading corner and there will be a mini Southsea town which will be recreating iconic shops in the area.

The mums have thrown themselves into making the site a beautiful place for families and they will officially be opening the doors of their new venture on April 8.

Here is a sneak peek inside:

Pictured: Inside of of the sensory rooms at Southsea Play Cafe Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. A look into Southsea Play Cafe

Pictured: Inside of of the sensory rooms at Southsea Play Cafe Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Josie and Alyson outside of their property that will be the play cafe.

2. Josie and Alyson

Josie and Alyson outside of their property that will be the play cafe. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Pictured: The reading corner Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. A look into Southsea Play Cafe

Pictured: The reading corner Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Pictured: Mae Brogan's nail salon is part of the 'Mini Southsea' Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. A look into Southsea Play Cafe

Pictured: Mae Brogan's nail salon is part of the 'Mini Southsea' Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Southsea