Here is a look inside the one of a kind Southsea play cafe which will be opening over Easter – and comes equipped with a mini Southsea town.

The cafe is being opened up by two Southsea mums, Josie Matthews and Alyson Bert, who want to create a sanctuary for parents and guardians to enjoy a hot cup of coffee whilst their children are playing safely.

The site, which is in Osborne Road, has been completely transformed into a safe space for families – but when the pair started out, the building was ‘derelict’ and was without water, electricity and had boarded up windows.

It will be offering a sensory room which will have bubble tubes, lights, a mini ball pit and toys to play with, a reading corner and there will be a mini Southsea town which will be recreating iconic shops in the area.

The mums have thrown themselves into making the site a beautiful place for families and they will officially be opening the doors of their new venture on April 8.

Here is a sneak peek inside:

