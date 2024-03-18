The leaks have been discovered along the sewer pipe on the southbound route several times over the past few months which has caused significant delays for commuters as a result of the repair work by Southern Water. The road has been closed southbound between the Farlington roundabout and Anchorage Road since 8am on Saturday, March 16, and the repairs are expected to last until March 23. The repair work involves a 500-metre-long stretch of sewer being relined to prevent anymore leaks, with 200 meters already repaired and this second closure taking place to finish the job.