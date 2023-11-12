Portsmouth people turned out in force to pay respects for Remembrance Sunday at Guildhall Square.

The Remembrance service was preceded by a parade of veterans, military personnel and youth groups in the Guildhall Square at 10.30am before a two-minute silence was held at 11am.

A moving service then followed with a wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph concluding the morning’s events.

Hundreds of people packed into Guildhall Square with police – including the Royal Navy police – and security seen across the civic space. However, the event passed peacefully despite fears protesters could clash.

Home secretary and Fareham MP Suella Braverman, who has been accused of stoking divisions in the country this week, has today condemned “sick” antisemitic chants and placards at the Armistice Day pro-Palestinian march in London yesterday while praising police who faced “violence and aggression” from protesters and counter-protesters.

Those who attended in Guildhall today were pleased to see no trouble. Stuart Venables, 55, of Southsea, said: “It was a good service with a strong turn out from locals to pay tribute. I’m glad it went off peacefully. Today is about remembering those who gave their life for their country.”

Margaret Harrington, 60, of Portsmouth, said: “It was an incredible service and so good to see all the veterans. I’m glad there was no trouble.”

Veteran Gavin Williams, 46, added: “It was a special occasion that lived up to its billing. I’m pleased lots of people turned out to pay their respects and there were no incidents to overshadow the occasion.”

Police said there were no reported incidents.

