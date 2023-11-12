In pictures: Royal Navy hold Remembrance Sunday service at Southsea Naval Memorial
The Royal Navy held a Remembrance service and parade at Southsea Naval Memorial on Sunday morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Nov 2023, 15:04 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 15:05 GMT
Sailors from His Majesty’s Naval Base conducted the service, which started at the Southsea Naval War Memorial at 9.15am. Commodore John Voyce OBE ADC, Naval Base Commander, attended along with veterans and current service personnel.
The parade finished by 10am, allowing for the naval guard and visitors to make their way to Guildhall Square for the Portsmouth Remembrance service.
See pictures of the Southsea Naval Memorial event here:
