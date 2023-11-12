News you can trust since 1877
In pictures: Royal Navy hold Remembrance Sunday service at Southsea Naval Memorial

The Royal Navy held a Remembrance service and parade at Southsea Naval Memorial on Sunday morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Nov 2023, 15:04 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 15:05 GMT

Sailors from His Majesty’s Naval Base conducted the service, which started at the Southsea Naval War Memorial at 9.15am. Commodore John Voyce OBE ADC, Naval Base Commander, attended along with veterans and current service personnel.

The parade finished by 10am, allowing for the naval guard and visitors to make their way to Guildhall Square for the Portsmouth Remembrance service.

See pictures of the Southsea Naval Memorial event here:

Pictured is: The flag is unfurled. Picture: Keith Woodland (121121-65)

1. Remembrance Sunday at Southsea Naval War Memorial

Pictured is: The flag is unfurled. Picture: Keith Woodland (121121-65) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Admiral Jonathon Band and Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Tom Coles Picture: Keith Woodland (121121-62)

2. Remembrance Sunday at Southsea Naval War Memorial

Pictured is: Admiral Jonathon Band and Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Tom Coles Picture: Keith Woodland (121121-62) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Veterans during the service Picture: Keith Woodland (121121-48)

3. Remembrance Sunday at Southsea Naval War Memorial

Pictured is: Veterans during the service Picture: Keith Woodland (121121-48) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: The Flag bearer. Picture: Keith Woodland (121121-46)

4. Remembrance Sunday at Southsea Naval War Memorial

Pictured is: The Flag bearer. Picture: Keith Woodland (121121-46) Photo: Keith Woodland

