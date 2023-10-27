News you can trust since 1877
In Pictures: Southsea Mini Art Trail witnessed the collaboration of over 20 artists in Portsmouth

Here are 12 pictures from a Southsea Mini Art Trail which involved local artists partnering up to showcase their work.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Oct 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 14:28 BST

Over 20 artists who live and work within a 10 minute walk of each other came together last weekend to organise their very own art trail.

The trail took place on October 21 and 22 and it involved a number of artists opening their homes or studios to showcase a variety of work for sale - everything from printmaking to ceramics, jewellery, sculpture, textiles and painting.

The trail took place in seven Southsea Mini Art Trail:

Local residents were invited to join the Southsea Mini Art Trail on Sunday, with various local artists displaying their work around Albert Road and the surrounding area. Pictured - Artist John Ainsworth, also known as 'When We Were Cows' Photos by Alex Shute

1. Southsea Mini Art Trail

Local residents were invited to join the Southsea Mini Art Trail on Sunday, with various local artists displaying their work around Albert Road and the surrounding area. Pictured - Artist John Ainsworth, also known as 'When We Were Cows' Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Local residents were invited to join the Southsea Mini Art Trail on Sunday, with various local artists displaying their work around Albert Road and the surrounding area. Pictured - Artist John Ainsworth, also known as 'When We Were Cows' with customer Steph Ginns Photos by Alex Shute

2. Southsea Mini Art Trail

Local residents were invited to join the Southsea Mini Art Trail on Sunday, with various local artists displaying their work around Albert Road and the surrounding area. Pictured - Artist John Ainsworth, also known as 'When We Were Cows' with customer Steph Ginns Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Local residents were invited to join the Southsea Mini Art Trail on Sunday, with various local artists displaying their work around Albert Road and the surrounding area. Pictured - Claire Pemberton with aspiring artist, daughter Darcie Pemberton, 10 Photos by Alex Shute

3. Southsea Mini Art Trail

Local residents were invited to join the Southsea Mini Art Trail on Sunday, with various local artists displaying their work around Albert Road and the surrounding area. Pictured - Claire Pemberton with aspiring artist, daughter Darcie Pemberton, 10 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Local residents were invited to join the Southsea Mini Art Trail on Sunday, with various local artists displaying their work around Albert Road and the surrounding area. Pictured - Owner of Corner Collectiv, Artist Fark Photos by Alex Shute

4. Southsea Mini Art Trail

Local residents were invited to join the Southsea Mini Art Trail on Sunday, with various local artists displaying their work around Albert Road and the surrounding area. Pictured - Owner of Corner Collectiv, Artist Fark Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

