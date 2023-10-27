Here are 12 pictures from a Southsea Mini Art Trail which involved local artists partnering up to showcase their work.
The trail took place on October 21 and 22 and it involved a number of artists opening their homes or studios to showcase a variety of work for sale - everything from printmaking to ceramics, jewellery, sculpture, textiles and painting.
The trail took place in seven Southsea Mini Art Trail:
1. Southsea Mini Art Trail
Local residents were invited to join the Southsea Mini Art Trail on Sunday, with various local artists displaying their work around Albert Road and the surrounding area. Pictured - Artist John Ainsworth, also known as 'When We Were Cows' Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
2. Southsea Mini Art Trail
Local residents were invited to join the Southsea Mini Art Trail on Sunday, with various local artists displaying their work around Albert Road and the surrounding area. Pictured - Artist John Ainsworth, also known as 'When We Were Cows' with customer Steph Ginns Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
3. Southsea Mini Art Trail
Local residents were invited to join the Southsea Mini Art Trail on Sunday, with various local artists displaying their work around Albert Road and the surrounding area. Pictured - Claire Pemberton with aspiring artist, daughter Darcie Pemberton, 10 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
4. Southsea Mini Art Trail
Local residents were invited to join the Southsea Mini Art Trail on Sunday, with various local artists displaying their work around Albert Road and the surrounding area. Pictured - Owner of Corner Collectiv, Artist Fark Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute