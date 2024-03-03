Muddy Stilettos says: “Sea air, good schools, grand Edwardian and Victorian villas and an absolutely thriving independent shops and arts scene – it’s little wonder most Southsea folk wouldn’t dream of living anywhere else.”
Here are 16 pictures of Southsea and its surrounding areas:
1. Old Portsmouth
Southsea and its surrounding areas in Portsmouth have been rated as some of the best places to live in Hampshire according to Muddy Stilettos. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
2. Old Portsmouth, Hampshire
3. Old Portsmouth, Hampshire
4. Old Portsmouth, Hampshire
