In Pictures: Southsea one of the best places to live in Hampshire according to Muddy Stilettos

Southsea has been named one of the best places to live in Hampshire due to its combination of tradition and ‘hipster vibes’.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 11:50 GMT

Muddy Stilettos has said that Southsea is one of the best places to live in Hampshire alongside Old Portsmouth which is just a stone’s throw away.

Muddy Stilettos says: “Sea air, good schools, grand Edwardian and Victorian villas and an absolutely thriving independent shops and arts scene – it’s little wonder most Southsea folk wouldn’t dream of living anywhere else.”

Here are 16 pictures of Southsea and its surrounding areas:

Southsea and its surrounding areas in Portsmouth have been rated as some of the best places to live in Hampshire according to Muddy Stilettos. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. Old Portsmouth

Southsea and its surrounding areas in Portsmouth have been rated as some of the best places to live in Hampshire according to Muddy Stilettos. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

2. Old Portsmouth, Hampshire

Southsea and its surrounding areas in Portsmouth have been rated as some of the best places to live in Hampshire according to Muddy Stilettos. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

3. Old Portsmouth, Hampshire

Southsea and its surrounding areas in Portsmouth have been rated as some of the best places to live in Hampshire according to Muddy Stilettos. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

4. Old Portsmouth, Hampshire

Southsea and its surrounding areas in Portsmouth have been rated as some of the best places to live in Hampshire according to Muddy Stilettos. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

