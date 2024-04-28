Stamshaw Junior School, located Tipner Road, has hosted a brilliant event on Saturday (April 27) which has raised money for Stamshaw schools. The event welcomed a big top circus for the first time in the Stamshaw history and the marvellous event was a hit with youngsters who got to see a fantastic performance. The circus event took place on the Stamshaw Junior School Field, with tickets costing £12 per person. All of the money that has been raised from the event will be put back into the school.