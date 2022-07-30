An aerial shot of Portsmouth International Port

The inaugural awards are organised by Maritime UK Solent, a group bringing together the region’s £5.8bn maritime sector to support growth and opportunities for businesses.

The awards have 12 categories, including diversity champion, clean maritime innovation, international trade, employer of the year, start-up of the year, and business of the year.

Stuart Baker, managing director at Maritime UK Solent, said: ‘Our region has a breadth of maritime excellence that is unsurpassed globally with world-leading capabilities that we are proud to represent.

‘We’re encouraging all maritime-focused businesses in the Solent region to use these awards as a platform to showcase your contributions to the continued success of the sector. We’re particularly excited about the Maritime Hero award – if you know someone who has gone above and beyond for the sector in recent years, this is your opportunity to shout about it.’

The shortlist will be announced at the Southampton International Boat Show on 22 September 22.

The winners announced at a ceremony held on Friday, October 14, at the Leonardo Royal Southampton Grand Harbour Hotel.

Earlier this year, the government has called on the city to seize a £4bn opportunity to become a world-leader in shipbuilding - but businesses hit out at the plans, saying the maritime sector sorely need skills and support to make it happen.