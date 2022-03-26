Crew based at South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust's (Scas) North Harbour Resource Centre, Portsmouth, will be showcased on Inside the Ambulance that launches at 8pm on Monday, March 28 – with it available on free-to-view channels for the first time in the programme's history.

The new series, the 13th in the long running TV show on the W Channel, will be the third that has featured SCAS ambulance crews based in Portsmouth and Oxford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics Justy Sayer and Emma Church. Pic Scas.

Filmed during October and November last year, Inside the Ambulance takes viewers behind the scenes and onto the frontline of the NHS.

Using body-mounted cameras, the programme follows ambulance crews, giving a unique perspective on what it is like to respond to around 2,000 emergency calls a day.

The series covers nearly every 999 emergency imaginable from devastating gas explosions to high speed road traffic collisions, as well as heart attacks, suspected strokes, urgent medical problems, broken bones, mental health crises, accidents and head injuries.

Throughout it all, the paramedics, emergency care assistants and students based at North Harbour and Oxford City Resource Centres treat everyone with equal good-humoured compassion.

Paramedic and clinical team educator, Jacob Shearing took part in filming for the first time in this latest series and together with emergency care assistant, Blair Ballard, can be seen in a number of episodes as they deal with patients suffering with abdominal pains, seizures and injuries from falling.

Jacob said: ‘Blair and I had so much fun filming with each other. It was such a good experience and a great way to break up our normal working day. We went to some amazing patients and worked with some amazing people.

‘I'm so excited to see the final programmes and thank all those involved for making the experience so pleasurable.’

Justy Sayer, emergency care assistant, enjoyed her filming experience when crewed with paramedic colleagues Emma Church, Mercedes Bateman and newcomer to the show, James Tapp.

Justy added: ‘I loved filming every moment with them. We had some amazing shifts together experiencing everything from births to major bleeding. Working with incredible colleagues and being able to help some really lovely patients all added to the great experience of being able to show people what really goes on Inside the Ambulance.’

The new series launches on the W Channel on Monday, March 28 at 8pm.

SEE ALSO: Cheerleading squad raises money

The 10 episodes are shown every weekday evening at 8pm for two weeks. As well as being available on Sky (Channel 132) and Virgin (Channel 125), the launch date also coincides with the move of the W Channel to free-to-air channels.

From March 28, the W Channel is available on Freeview 25 and Freesat 156.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron