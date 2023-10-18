Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Portsea native passed away on October 8 and is thought to have been one of the oldest people in the city. Friends have been writing tributes to her in an outpouring of emotion.

Kaitlyn Langford, who has known Eunice for over 30 years, told The News: “She was just a wonderful woman, very switched on all the time and sharp as a button. She was truly inspirational.

Eunice Forhead at her home in Portsea, Portsmouth, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She passed away on October 8, 2023, aged 109. Picture: Habibur Rahman

"For me and my mum, she just made Portsmouth for us, and was an integral part of it, where we would go out for fish and chips at the seafront. She was a constant, in the way the late Queen always was.

“She has been in most people’s lives for all of their lives, charming people wherever she went.” Eunice was born as Eunice Good on January 13, 1914, in Elwood Street, Portsea, as the eldest of five children.

Her parents were Rose and George Good, with Eunice’ grandparents being Sabatino and Esther Pitassi – the founders of S Pitassi ice cream parlour in Edinburgh Road, Landport. Busts depicting the Pitassi’s are still present in Edinburgh Road to this day.

George also has a strong connection to the history of Portsmouth, after he and his horse Daisy moved the rocks to create the Southsea Rock Garden. After growing up in a happy childhood, she started work at WB Corsets in Southsea, where her Aunt Jess was a supervisor.

Copy picture of Eunice Forhead and her late husband, Edwin Forhead

The business sold garments to Handley’s of Southsea and Eunice worked there for ten years. She then met her husband Edwin on a coach trip, with the couple going on to tie the knot in St John’s RC Cathedral, Portsmouth, in 1938. Edwin worked at the Airspeed’s base at Hilsea and would later serve in the Home Guard during the Second World War.

They moved in to a house together in Stride Avenue, Copnor, where they lived throughout their married life. Speaking to The News on her 108th birthday, Eunice said they had a “very happy marriage of 50 years and never rowed”.

Eunice gave birth to her only child – Richard – during the Second World War, with the homemaker previously speaking of memories of them hiding under the bed to avoid the bombs. Richard became a sailor in the merchant navy and married Carylin, who then gave birth to Anthony. Edwin later died in 1990.

France, Carylin’s sister, described Eunice in a eulogy. She said: “Eunice was a truly remarkable woman, kind and capable and loving. She treasured family and friends. and was a wonderful, generous hostess.

Eunice Forhead at her home holding a picture of her father on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

"She loved special occasions in the Barn at Richard’s house, and her wish was that we should celebrate her life there, where she had so many joyful times. A good life, well lived, 109 years of loving and caring for others. She was truly loved, and will be deeply missed.”

Someone else who knew Eunice well was Ms Langford who met her when she was dating Anthony. She said Eunice will be remembered for her kindness, sense of fun and being a great mother and grandmother – having “comfortable, pleasant and happy memories” with her in her home.

"It used to be wonderful going round to her house,” Ms Langford said. “We were all given serviettes, drank tea and it was lovely.

Eunice Forhead at Port Solent with Kaitlyn Langford and her mum. Picture: Kaitlyn Langford.

"She was really just a force of nature. I remember seeing her with two black eyes after helping a young lad with his broken down car. She was giving it a push in her 90s. She was so helpful and charmed people wherever she went.”

Ms Langford said Eunice never missed anything, being in Portsmouth when The Mary Rose was lifted and when HMS Queen Elizabeth went out. Her lasting memory of her was when she would tell the story of when she saw a German plane fly over her house during the Second World War, and hear bombing raids and doodlebugs (V1 flying bombs) being used by the pilots.

Ms Langford said: “She was a portal into another world. Her recall was so exceptional and she could bring it all to life. It’s a shame that that has now gone unfortunately.”

Eunice would go on to outlive her son and grandson.

Richard passed away three months ago, with Anthony tragically dying at the age of 50 two years ago. Eunice would live on to see three monarchs and 26 different prime ministers. Ms Langford said despite Eunice’s age, her death still came as a shock to friends and family.

She added: “I’m sad because she was my friend for a long time and she’s not here anymore. At 109, it’s not unexpected, but it’s still a body blow. The focus now is to give her the best send off we can.

Eunice Forhead as a young girl with her grandmother Esther Pitassi

“She was talking about the funeral and she said she ‘didn’t want it to be miserable, I want it to be a celebration of my life’. That is what she asked us to do and that is what we’ll do. She was incredibly welcoming and never had a bad word to say about anybody."

Eunice’s funeral is scheduled to take place at Portchester Crematorium, in Upper Cornaway Lane, on October 30. She previously told The News about her secret to a long-lasting life.