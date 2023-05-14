Inspirational places to visit within an hour of Portsmouth

Portsmouth is a great location to live but there is also lots of incredible things to see and do nearby.
You don't have to travel huge distances when there is plenty to do right on your doorstep. Here are some of the things you can within an hour of Portsmouth.
1. Marwell Zoo
Marwell Zoo is definitely a place to visit if you love nature and animals. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Beaulieu National Motor Museum
This is a great day out that all the family will enjoy together. Pic Beaulieu National Motor Museum Photo: -
3. New Forest National Park
The New Forest is a relaxing place where animals roam free and you can enjoy a variety of walks. Photo: Alex Yorke
4. Butser Ancient Farm
Butser features experimental reconstructions of ancient buildings from the Stone Age, Iron Age, Roman Britain and the Anglo-Saxon period including Neolithic dwellings, Iron Age roundhouse, a Romano-British villa and an early Saxon house. Picture: Butser Ancient Farm Photo: Butser Ancient Farm