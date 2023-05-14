News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Inspirational places to visit within an hour of Portsmouth

Portsmouth is a great location to live but there is also lots of incredible things to see and do nearby.

By Steve Deeks
Published 14th May 2023, 16:08 BST

You don't have to travel huge distances when there is plenty to do right on your doorstep. Here are some of the things you can within an hour of Portsmouth.

Marwell Zoo is definitely a place to visit if you love nature and animals.

1. Marwell Zoo

Marwell Zoo is definitely a place to visit if you love nature and animals. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
This is a great day out that all the family will enjoy together. Pic Beaulieu National Motor Museum

2. Beaulieu National Motor Museum

This is a great day out that all the family will enjoy together. Pic Beaulieu National Motor Museum Photo: -

Photo Sales
The New Forest is a relaxing place where animals roam free and you can enjoy a variety of walks.

3. New Forest National Park

The New Forest is a relaxing place where animals roam free and you can enjoy a variety of walks. Photo: Alex Yorke

Photo Sales
Butser features experimental reconstructions of ancient buildings from the Stone Age, Iron Age, Roman Britain and the Anglo-Saxon period including Neolithic dwellings, Iron Age roundhouse, a Romano-British villa and an early Saxon house. Picture: Butser Ancient Farm

4. Butser Ancient Farm

Butser features experimental reconstructions of ancient buildings from the Stone Age, Iron Age, Roman Britain and the Anglo-Saxon period including Neolithic dwellings, Iron Age roundhouse, a Romano-British villa and an early Saxon house. Picture: Butser Ancient Farm Photo: Butser Ancient Farm

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Portsmouth