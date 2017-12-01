Inspirational teacher and brave computer firm scoop awards

Have your say

DEDICATING your entire career to one company is no small feat.

But teacher Julian Brown did more than that – inspiring generations of students at Horndean Technology College, earning him the Service With A Smile Award.

Mr Brown taught at the college for 35 years, before retiring earlier this year.

Staff and students alike said that he would ‘go down in history’ as one of the best teachers the school had ever seen.

Mr Brown said: ‘The last 35 years have felt like 15 years because it was so enjoyable.

‘A lot has changed in that time – and I have been able to do a lot at the school.

‘There’s a lot of good kids and great staff at that school, which made it a joy to work there.

‘To the students, I would say this – enjoy your time at Horndean Technology College, because it is one of the best, if not, the best, school around.’

One of his former students was editor of The News Mark Waldron.

Mr Brown said: ‘Mark was five feet tall in those days – he was a very good goalkeeper, but a very quiet lad in the classroom.’

Despite officially retiring, Mr Brown has continued to do work at the school, serving as a supply teacher and refereeing some of the school’s sports games.

The winners of this year’s Best Business Award was Taylor Made Computer Solutions, from Fareham.

Staff members from the company took on the Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – and raising £15,000 for the Wessex Cancer Trust.

Joe Jeffers from Taylor Made Computer Solutions said: ‘We’re really pleased to have received the award.

‘This is a fantastic achievement for the team.

‘A lot of friends and family relations had connections to the charity and we were fortunate to have some great donations from customers – and did quite a few fundraising events as well.

‘The support we received was a real inspiration for the team members; the challenge itself was incredibly tough though – but we managed to complete it in 29 hours, which was a remarkable effort.

‘We might even have another go at it next year.’