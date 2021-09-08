Today (September 8) is International Literacy Day, and to mark the occasion, Read Easy Portsmouth is encouraging parents and other adults who struggle with reading to get the support they need to read messages from school, to read a bedtime story or to help their children with their homework.

While children are starting back at school, parents across Portsmouth are receiving letters and emails from schools with reminders and important information - yet Read Easy Portsmouth says research shows that several thousand adults in the area struggle with their reading.

In the autumn, the organisation will be providing free confidential support with volunteer coaches meeting twice a week with readers to work through a series of phonics-based reading manuals aimed specifically at adults.

Louise Bullivant, team leader, said: ‘We know the huge impact learning to read has on people’s lives.

‘It opens up job opportunities, means they can support their children with school and makes a huge difference to wellbeing and self-esteem.

‘A lot of people who want to improve their reading had bad experiences at school.

Louise and Adrian Bullivant, from Fareham, have set up a Portsmouth branch of national charity Read Easy, which helps adults learn how to read.

‘Our sessions are going to be completely different - they will be one-to-one, confidential and go at the reader’s pace.

‘It’s a really brave thing to reach out for help and a lot of people who have been helped by the charity say it’s the best thing they’ve done.’

To find out more about accessing support for someone who needs help with their reading, or to contribute to Read Easy Portsmouth’s fundraising, contact 07772 127007 or [email protected]

Louise Bullivant, team leader.