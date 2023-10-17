Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Portsmouth group, a passionate advocate for promoting positive male voices and inspiring others, is hosting an inclusive event on Thursday, November 23 that aims to unite people and organisations, creating a platform to listen, share, and inspire.

Dadzclub CEO Matt Foster said: “The historic and beautifully restored Treadgolds building, once an ironmonger's workshop, will be the backdrop for this year's celebration. Lovingly renovated while retaining its historical significance, it provides the perfect setting for an evening filled with inspiration.

“Guests will be welcomed with a drink's reception courtesy of our bar sponsors, the outstanding team at Portsmouth Distillery. As the night unfolds, attendees will savour delicious food, vibe to great music, and connect with local organisations.

“The heart of the evening will be the Appreciation Awards Ceremony, where we will celebrate and honour truly inspirational men and boys. The awards will be presented in categories such as Dadzclub Award, Mental Health & Wellbeing, Community and Inclusion, Unsung Hero, Inspiring Young Male, and Overcoming Adversity.

“To further ignite the spirit of inspiration, we are thrilled to introduce our guest speaker, Nigel Clarke, a recognised figure in presenting and hosting, perhaps best known from his time presenting on the CBeebies channel. Nigel is a proud father of three and his founding of the Dadvengers podcast and community has created a valuable network for fathers, offering resources, information, and a platform for sharing intimate parenting experiences.