Interstellar Food Drive returns to Staggeringly Good Brewery to help in cost of living crisis

This Saturday, November 12, the Interstellar Food Drive returns for its fourth outing (fifth, if you count the lockdown online version) which sees the local music and arts community pulling together in aid of those in need. The collective of Crocodile Nightmares, Mark Kelllett, Strong Island Recordings, Velvet Candy and Vol. will join forces once again with the community of Portsmouth to help those in need during the harsh winter months. Taking place at Staggeringly Good Brewery, in Rodney Road, Southsea, the day-long event features bands, vinyl DJs, psychedelic liquid-light show visuals, art stalls selling goods, a raffle featuring prizes from the likes of Portsmouth Football Club, Pie & Vinyl, Sea Dog, So Young Magazine, Strong Island Recordings, Victorious Festival and many more.

Running from 1pm until late, this year’s line-up includes psychedelic-disco-funk outfit Barbudo, gothic-post-garage-punk outfit Slim Things and their Nick Cave Birthday Party-era chaos, along with fuzzed-out garage-punk Pompey legends Paul Groovy and the Pop Art Experience, psychedelic cosmonauts Number 9, the grunge-fuzz-pop goodness of Rose’s Diary, frenetic Honeymooner punk outfit Happy 2000, brooding dream-pop/shoegazers Making Eyes, folk slacker-pop newbies Halliwell and Spike Zephaniah & 'Runchtacular', an alien hip-hop puppet show, which will open proceedings.

Paul Groovy and The Pop Art Experience at The Wedgewood Rooms on June 2, 2022. Picture by Michele Paul Photography

According to the latest figures from The Trussell Trust, the nationwide network supporting food banks, between April 1 2021 and March 31 2022, food banks in the charity’s UK-wide network distributed more than 2.1m emergency food parcels to people in crisis. This is an increase of 14 per cent on the same period in 2019/20.