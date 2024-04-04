Investigation into Portsmouth theatre concludes as rivals continue bitter war

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Charity Commission was looking into concerns raised by former landlord of the Groundlings Theatre Richard Stride.

The long-term landlord of the Kent Street theatre handed over the reins to the Groundlings Theatre Trust in 2020 to run as a charity organisation. Mr Stride remained as owner but leased the building to the trust to “take it on to the next stage”.

However, cracks in the relationship appeared before he was accused of reneging on a deal when opting to sell the building to an unnamed property investor rather than the trustees last June. Mr Stride previously said he had been “frustrated” by delays of the sale to the trustees with him left footing the bill for repairs in the meantime.

The Charity Commission said it was “engaging with the charity trustees” in December and January after “concerns” were raised. Now the commission has delivered its verdict.

A Charity Commission spokesperson said: “We examined concerns raised with us about Groundlings Theatre Trust within a regulatory compliance case. Following engagement with the trustees we issued them with advice and guidance on financial controls and have now concluded our case.”

The commission’s conclusion has not cooled relations between Mr Stride and the theatre trust. The Groundlings Theatre Trust said after the commission’s verdict: “It was saddening to see our former landlord seek to bring down the name of the charity that was built on the legacy he created in establishing the theatre.

“The trust and theatre has no feud with the previous landlord. We of course were extremely disappointed when he chose to sell the building to a private developer and not to the trust. The new owners of the Grade II* listed building have said they are providing a plan to address the condition of the building, which is currently on the Heritage at Risk register of Historic England.

“As a charity, we remain focused on increasing engagement in the arts and providing a welcome and safe place to all who enter our doors. We are extremely grateful to everyone who has supported us since we were formed in 2020 and look forward to many years of serving the Portsmouth community. We extend a warm invitation to visit us as a member of the audience, a performer, a drama student or as a volunteer.”

Meanwhile, Mr Stride said: “Hopefully the trust will do the right thing. However, I don’t think things will change unless new trustees are appointed and a new theatre manager is put in place. The theatre desperately needs professional management from an experienced theatre manager.”