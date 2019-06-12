Isle of Wight Festival 2019 set times including Fatboy Slim, Biffy Clyro and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Have your say

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Biffy Clyro are among the headliners at this year's Isle of Wight Festival.

The popular festival begins tomorrow and runs until Sunday, with thousands of music fans expected to travel to the Isle of Wight over the coming days.

Isle of Wight Festival 2018. Picture: Alistair Gibson

The festival is being held at Seaclose Park in Newport.

Fatboy Slim, Courteneers and George Ezra will also be appearing on the Main Stage this weekend, with Freya Ridings and Miles Kane featuring on the Big Top line-up.

Here is the full list of acts performing on the Main Stage and Big Top this weekend, and the set times for each of them.

To see the schedule for the rest of the stages go to the Isle of Wight Festival 2019 website.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know if you’re going to Isle of Wight Festival 2019

Friday

Main Stage

4pm to 4.25pm – Wild Front

4.40pm to 5.15pm – DMA’S

5.30pm to 6.05pm – Gerry Cinnamon

6.25pm to 7.20pm – James

7.45pm to 8.40pm – Lily Allen

9.10pm to 10.10pm – Courtneers

10.40pm to 12am – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

READ MORE: Best pictures from 50 years of the Isle of Wight Festival

Big Top

4.15pm to 4.45pm – Bang Bang Romeo

5pm to 5.30pm – Sea Girls

5.50pm to 6.30pm – Dean Lewis

7pm to 7.45pm – Freya Ridings

8.15pm to 9.15pm – Sigala

9.45pm to 10.45pm – Jax Jones

11.30pm to 1am – Hacienda Classical

Saturday

Main Stage

12pm to 12.30pm – Electric Enemy

12.50pm to 1.30pm – Andrew Roachford

2pm to 2.40pm – KT Tunstall

3.10pm to 3.50pm – Sundara Karma

4.20pm to 5pm – Rick Astley

5.30pm to 6.20pm – Anne-Marie

6.50pm to 7.40pm – Bastille

8.20pm to 9.45pm – George Ezra

10.30pm to 12am – Fatboy Slim

Big Top

12.30pm to 12.55pm – STITCH

1.30pm to 2pm – The Snuts

2.35pm to 3.15pm – Billy Lockett

3.45pm to 4.25pm – Palaye Royale

5pm to 5.40pm – Picture This

6.25pm to 7.15pm – Sam Fender

7.45pm to 8.35pm – Miles Kane

9.30pm to 10.30pm – Cage The Elephant

11.45pm to 1am – Garbage

Sunday

Main Stage

12pm to 12.20pm – Sub Pacific

12.40pm to 1.10pm – Ferris & Sylvester

1.35pm to 2.15pm – Bjorn Again

2.40pm to 3.25pm – Tom Walker

3.50pm to 4.40pm – Sigrid

5.10pm to 6pm – Madness

6.30pm to 7.20pm – Jess Glynne

7.50pm to 8.50pm – Richard Ashcroft

9.20pm to 10.50pm – Biffy Clyro

Big Top

12.15pm to 12.45pm – Lauran Hibberd

1.10pm to 1.45pm – Fatherson

2.15pm to 2.50pm – Feet

3.30pm to 4.10pm – Ward Thomas

4.40pm to 5.25pm – Mystery Jets

6pm to 6.50pm – IDLES

7.30pm to 8.20pm – The Coral

8.50pm to 9.40pm – Dermot Kennedy

11pm to 12am – Keane