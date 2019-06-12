Isle of Wight Festival 2019 set times including Fatboy Slim, Biffy Clyro and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Biffy Clyro are among the headliners at this year's Isle of Wight Festival.
The popular festival begins tomorrow and runs until Sunday, with thousands of music fans expected to travel to the Isle of Wight over the coming days.
The festival is being held at Seaclose Park in Newport.
Fatboy Slim, Courteneers and George Ezra will also be appearing on the Main Stage this weekend, with Freya Ridings and Miles Kane featuring on the Big Top line-up.
Here is the full list of acts performing on the Main Stage and Big Top this weekend, and the set times for each of them.
Friday
Main Stage
4pm to 4.25pm – Wild Front
4.40pm to 5.15pm – DMA’S
5.30pm to 6.05pm – Gerry Cinnamon
6.25pm to 7.20pm – James
7.45pm to 8.40pm – Lily Allen
9.10pm to 10.10pm – Courtneers
10.40pm to 12am – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Big Top
4.15pm to 4.45pm – Bang Bang Romeo
5pm to 5.30pm – Sea Girls
5.50pm to 6.30pm – Dean Lewis
7pm to 7.45pm – Freya Ridings
8.15pm to 9.15pm – Sigala
9.45pm to 10.45pm – Jax Jones
11.30pm to 1am – Hacienda Classical
Saturday
Main Stage
12pm to 12.30pm – Electric Enemy
12.50pm to 1.30pm – Andrew Roachford
2pm to 2.40pm – KT Tunstall
3.10pm to 3.50pm – Sundara Karma
4.20pm to 5pm – Rick Astley
5.30pm to 6.20pm – Anne-Marie
6.50pm to 7.40pm – Bastille
8.20pm to 9.45pm – George Ezra
10.30pm to 12am – Fatboy Slim
Big Top
12.30pm to 12.55pm – STITCH
1.30pm to 2pm – The Snuts
2.35pm to 3.15pm – Billy Lockett
3.45pm to 4.25pm – Palaye Royale
5pm to 5.40pm – Picture This
6.25pm to 7.15pm – Sam Fender
7.45pm to 8.35pm – Miles Kane
9.30pm to 10.30pm – Cage The Elephant
11.45pm to 1am – Garbage
Sunday
Main Stage
12pm to 12.20pm – Sub Pacific
12.40pm to 1.10pm – Ferris & Sylvester
1.35pm to 2.15pm – Bjorn Again
2.40pm to 3.25pm – Tom Walker
3.50pm to 4.40pm – Sigrid
5.10pm to 6pm – Madness
6.30pm to 7.20pm – Jess Glynne
7.50pm to 8.50pm – Richard Ashcroft
9.20pm to 10.50pm – Biffy Clyro
Big Top
12.15pm to 12.45pm – Lauran Hibberd
1.10pm to 1.45pm – Fatherson
2.15pm to 2.50pm – Feet
3.30pm to 4.10pm – Ward Thomas
4.40pm to 5.25pm – Mystery Jets
6pm to 6.50pm – IDLES
7.30pm to 8.20pm – The Coral
8.50pm to 9.40pm – Dermot Kennedy
11pm to 12am – Keane