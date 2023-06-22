Harriet Neale-Stephens

Harriet is currently rector of the gloriously named Harting with Elsted and Treyford cum Didling in the Diocese of Chichester.

The bishop, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost, has now appointed her as Canon Chancellor and Vice Dean of the cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Canon Chancellor is the member of cathedral clergy with responsibility for engaging with the wider community. Harriet will also be Vice Dean, second-in-command to the Dean of Portsmouth, the Very Rev Anthony Cane.

Her predecessor as Canon Chancellor, Canon Kathryn Percival, was recently appointed as Archdeacon of the Meon, serving parishes in Fareham, Gosport, Bishop’s Waltham and Petersfield.

Harriet said: ‘I am delighted to be joining the team at the cathedral and the Diocese of Portsmouth.

‘The role of Canon Chancellor is such an exciting one, combining as it does, learning, participation, and the arts, in the work of building up and growing the community of faith, and seeking to draw others into the life of God through the cathedral’s witness and mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It is a wonderful time to be joining the cathedral community, as the new vision begins to take off, and I look forward with excitement and anticipation to the years ahead.’

The Very Rev Cane added: ‘Harriet is an outstanding priest with a deep understanding of cathedral life and ministry.

‘I am delighted at the substantial gifts and experience she will bring to Portsmouth, and the leadership of our work in learning, teaching and the arts, and in congregational discipleship and growth.’

Bishop Jonathan said of Harriet’s appointment: ‘Harriet will bring her musical background and theological gifts to the work of Canon Chancellor. It is a joy to welcome her into the life of our diocese and Cathedral Church.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harriet grew up worshipping in a cathedral community and first experienced a calling to priesthood as a teenager. She studied music at university, followed by a Masters in History of Art, and worked in the arts and charity sector before having a family.

As an adult member of another cathedral community, a call to priesthood resurfaced and she went on to train for ordination at Westcott House in Cambridge.

Harriet is the rector of Harting with Elsted and Treyford cum Didling, a benefice of three churches on the edge of the Chichester Diocese.

During her time there she has enjoyed building up the three congregations by developing a varied pattern of worship, including starting a popular monthly All Age Eucharist, and a Shepherds’ Eucharist, unique to the downland Shepherds’ Church in her care, developing discussion groups and collaborative community projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been an Assistant Diocesan Director of Ordinands in the Chichester Diocese, a member of Diocesan Synod, and a school governor for Harting CE Primary School.

Harriet is married to Simon and they have two teenage children, two dogs and a cat. Harriet enjoys walking the downs and the south coast, and is a keen, but out of practice, trumpet player!