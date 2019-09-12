'It's like a whole new pub': Gosport pub opens after £400,000 refurbishment

A PUB in Gosport has reopened after undergoing a six-figure refurbishment.

The White Hart, in Stoke Road, Gosport, has had new flooring, fixtures, and 'sport zone' seating areas fitted as part of the £400,000 renovation work.

The mayor of Gosport, Kathleen Jones, attended the reopening on Friday September 6, following the pub's closure for ten days.

Assistant manager Andy Morse said 'it's like a whole new pub' has been created by the investment from owner Greene King.

He said: 'I don't think anything has stayed the same.

'There's loads of little touches that make the whole pub feel more modern and up-to-date.

'We get a lot of competition from other pubs, so it's nice to keep up with the times.

'We have had a few people saying other pubs have more modern pool tables and furnishings.'

Regular Tony Weaver said the refurbishment, which is the pub's first in five years, was 'overdue.'

He said: 'Before, it looked tired and very worn.

'The manager has a done a great job organising the refit.

'The White Hart is a family friendly pub, and its popular with younger people on a night out.'

The pub has been fitted with a new dart board and two new pool tables.

Manager Carn Wheeler said: 'We’re thrilled to have invested a six-figure sum improving The White Hart.

'The pub has been well-used and much-loved for many years but it was time for a refresh to allow it to continue flourishing for many years to come.'

Andy added: 'Everyone has been dead impressed - this Saturday gone was one of the busiest days we have had in two years.'

And the scene behind the bar has become busier, with the pub taking on four new members of staff.

The team at the White Hart plans to launch a regular pub quiz using smart phone apps next month.

Gosport-based band Eight Foot Yeti will play at the pub on Saturday September 28, starting at 9pm.

The pub is one of 2,700 owned by Greene King, the pub company and brewery based in Bury St Edmonds, Suffolk.

The pub is open from 11am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday, closing at 12am on Fridays and Saturdays.