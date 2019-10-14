Have your say

LOVED ones of a Waterlooville man who went missing 19 months ago have asked people to wear his picture as they take on the Great South Run.

The heartfelt plea comes more than a year-and-a-half since the last confirmed sighting of 28-year-old Matthew Bone.

Matthew is known to have visited the Stanbrook Abbey Hotel in Worcestershire, where he was captured on CCTV on March 9, 2018.

But the last time he was seen close to home was three days earlier, on March 6, when he visited Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Police got more than 30 reports of potential sightings of Matthew after his family appeared in the ITV documentary Long Lost Family in August.

However his sister, Katie Bone, confirmed there had been no concrete update since.

Missing Matthew Bone from Waterlooville. He left Cosham on March 6th, 2018 for Worcestershire and hasn't been since March 9th.

‘There have been no confirmed sightings since March 9, 2018,’ said Katie, 26.

‘Day to day, it’s really difficult without knowing what has happened to him.

‘We are still trying everything we can to keep him appearing in the media and that’s why we’re asking people to wear posters of him [for the Great South Run] to ensure people know he is still missing.

‘Quite a few people wore the posters last year – friends and family and strangers – and it’s such a shame we’ve come another year and are asking people to do the same.’

Matthew’s dad, Michael, said time ‘stood still’ when his son disappeared as he and loved ones walked 12 miles to raise awareness in March.

To see people again wearing Matthew’s picture as they did for the 2018 Great South Run, said Katie, ‘would mean the world’.

‘Matt means so much to us, so to see other people care he is missing fills us with hope,' she said.

The Great South Run takes place on Sunday, beginning and ending in Clarence Esplanade, in Southsea.

To download a poster of Matthew’s face go to missingpeople.org.uk/help-us-find/matthew-bone-18-001470.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 410S.