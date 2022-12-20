'It’s a proud feeling': Entrepreneur from Whiteley celebrates 20 years of success

Colin Bielckus is celebrating 20 years of his businesses Avenue Business Services and The Outsourced Finance Director which were both based out of Fareham until October 2020, when he and his wife Lorraine packed their bags and moved their lives to the Costa Del Sol.

He now runs his businesses entirely from his home in Estepona, holding meetings through Zoom and other video conferencing platforms.

Colin initially launched the two businesses in November 2002, and has not only overcome many challenges but has seen the emergence of the digital world change the way people work.

Colin and his wife, Lorraine, in Spain.

He said: ‘Technology advanced from desks to our pockets, and 2002 marked the turning point of more digital information in the world and surpassing the number of analogue files available.

‘The addition of computers, mobile phones and even taxes going digital, the idea of running accounts online didn’t exist when I started so I’ve had lots of changes and processes to adapt with. I don’t even think I had a mobile phone when I started, or if I did it wasn’t as commonly used as it is now. Now I hold meetings over FaceTime on my iPhone.’

The business mentor has overcome financial and national challenges including the 2008 recession, which he’s proud to say he survived.

He said: ‘I’m not one for nostalgia but looking back I can see how much I have come through and it’s a proud feeling to be hitting two decades in business, when most businesses don’t make it past five years.’

Colin started the business after becoming a partner at a previous firm, and went solo when he wanted to go in a different direction. He is still a solo business owner, with the help of Lorraine and freelancers which he says have helped him with the workload.

Colin’s next steps are to publish a book which will help new business owners starting out on their own journeys, which he hopes will be finished and available to buy in 2023.