The popular comedian, who is known for his role as Alfie Wickers in Bad Education and Travels with my Father, will be performing in the city on May 23 at 7pm.

The date was announced today and it will be part of his new UK tour, Settle Down, which is set to be one of his best.

Jack Whitehall will be appearing at Portsmouth Guildhall with tickets going on sale on April 21 at 10am.

Jack said: ‘This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life. It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack-handed attempt at adulting.’

The tickets will go on sale on April 21, at 10am and they will cost £48.90 per person.

