James Bond starlet Eva Green will be appearing in the Hight Court, London, today for her legal battle over an independent film project that fell through. The Casino Royale favourite, 42, had been set to star in the sci-fi film A Patriot before production was shut down in October 2019.

She is suing production company White Lantern Films, claiming she is entitled to her million dollar (approximately £810,000) fee for the movie, despite its cancellation. White Lantern Films is bringing a counter claim against the French film star, alleging she made ‘unreasonable demands’ and undermined the film’s production.

Eva Green is due to give evidence in the High Court today. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images.

In exchanges heard in court on Thursday between Ms Green and director Dan Pringle, the actress claimed her ‘soul will die’ if she made the film with executive producer Jake Seal at the Black Hangar production facility in Hampshire – according to Max Mallin KC, for the production company.

The barrister added in exchanges with her agent and Mr Pringle, Ms Green claimed Mr Seal was planning to make a ‘cheap B movie’, describing him as ‘the devil’ and ‘evil’, described production manager Terry Bird as a ‘moron’ and the local crew as ‘peasants’ from Hampshire.

The High Court heard on Friday, through Mr Pringle’s witness statement that: ‘The peasants comment doesn’t necessarily relate to Jake’s staff at Black Hangar [Studios], it’s a comment about crewing from the local population. It’s a comment about whether Jake was going to hire people who knew the roles.’

Ms Green’s barrister Edmund Cullen KC said the legal battle was ‘designed to paint my client as a diva to win headlines and damage her reputation’. He added the messages ‘must be seen in context’ of negotiations over buying the rights to the script.