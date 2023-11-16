Jane McDonald makes the announcement that she will be heading to Portsmouth as part of her 2024 tour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Singer, songwriter, performer and TV presenter Jane McDonald is taking to the stage once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024 tour will see her taking to the stage on November 17, 2024.

Jane McDonald has announced that she will be heading to Portsmouth for her 2024 tour.

Jane said: “Over the years, my fans have shown so much love for me and my music – and this tour is going to be my chance to give them a little extra love in return.

“The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all.”