Jane McDonalds announces 2024 tour dates for Portsmouth Guildhall
Singer, songwriter, performer and TV presenter Jane McDonald is taking to the stage once more.
The television star is known for her role in the BBC docusoap series The Cruise and she has performed at the London Palladium, The Royal Albert Hall and The MGM in Las Vegas.
The 2024 tour will see her taking to the stage on November 17, 2024.
Jane said: “Over the years, my fans have shown so much love for me and my music – and this tour is going to be my chance to give them a little extra love in return.
“The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all.”
Jane is also known for her TV travel shows, including fronting the BAFTA Award-winning Channel 5 series Cruising with Jane McDonald, along with Jane & Friends, Holidaying With Jane McDonald and her most recent outing Jane McDonald: Lost In Japan.