Jeremy Kyle called to face MPs following death of Portsmouth resident Steve Dymond

THE host of the Jeremy Kyle Show has been asked to face MPs in an inquiry into reality TV, following a Portsmouth resident’s death just days after his appearance on the show.

Steve Dymond, 63, was found dead in his room at a flat in Grafton Street, Buchland, on May 9 – just a week after filming the results of a lie-detector test he had taken.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was suspended after Mr Dymond's death. Picture: ITV

The incident lead to inquiry into reality TV, launched by The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS), which Jeremy Kyle and senior executives at ITV have been asked to appear before.

Presenter Kyle, who has seen his show axed by ITV, has said he is ‘utterly devastated’ by the death of Mr Dymond.

He said: ‘Myself and the production team I worked with for the last 14 years are all utterly devastated by the recent events.

‘Our thoughts and sympathies are with Steve's family at this incredibly sad time.’

The reality TV show host has until June 13 to respond.

DCMS Committee chairman Damian Collins MP said: ‘We're hoping that Jeremy Kyle will take this opportunity to come and answer questions about measures taken to prepare and support contestants.

‘As someone who was at the centre of this long-running show, we believe that his perspective on reality TV will be of particular value to our inquiry.’

The announcement comes as Portsmouth City Council prepares to give Mr Dymond a community funeral.

A spokesman from Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that a community funeral will be held for Mr Dymond at Kingston Cemetery in St Mary’s Road at 9.30am on Thursday June 13.

The spokesman said: ‘We can confirm we’re making the arrangements for Mr Dymond’s funeral.

‘When someone dies in the city and no-one takes responsibility for a funeral, it’s the duty of the council to take this on.’

Mr Dymond’s former fiancee Jane Callaghan, from Gosport, says she will attend the funeral with her two daughters, to say her final goodbyes.

She said: ‘I’m going to go because I think I might regret it if I didn’t.’

MPs will question ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette, and director of content compliance Chris Wissun on June 25.