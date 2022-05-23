The jersey, organised by Portsmouth North End Cycling Club, has been signed by famous cyclists such as Dame Laura Kenny, Sir Bradley Wiggins and Sir Chris Hoy.

Signatures have been collected by club member, Alan Collins, at major domestic and international cycling events over several years.

North End cyclist, Harry Jackson, has also signed the jersey. He competed at the 1964 Summer Olympics and the 1968 Summer Olympics.

Left to right: Peter MacLennan, Jessica Finney, Lizzie Butcher, Alun Davies and Alan Collins.

He also won a bronze medal in the 4,000 metres individual pursuit at the 1962 British Empire and Commonwealth Games.

The jersey was gifted to Mountbatten Leisure Centre, to inspire the next generation of cyclists, and encourage more cycling across the city.

BH Live, the charitable social enterprise that runs the leisure centre and cycling velodrome, has been working with British cycling, local clubs and cycling charities and organisations to boost cycling and participation across Portsmouth.

Rob Cunningham, BH Live’s head of leisure said: ‘We are honoured to display the Jersey of champions at Mountbatten. So much dedication and support goes into inspiring and nurturing champions and we are so proud to be showcasing some of the world’s best.’

Cllr Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transport at Portsmouth City Council explained: