Students at St Paul's Catholic Primary School had a blast yesterday morning (May 15) as they had the opportunity to mingle with one of the most well-known fitness coaches in the UK – Joe Wicks. Also known as The Body Coach, Joe Wicks, climbed to prominent success during the pandemic when he broadcast daily excercise videos to ensure that people were staying active during the Covid lockdown. The primary school, which is located in Bourne Road, had the opportunity to get involved in a group workout and a q&a session with Joe and a fantastic day was had by all.

Joe Wicks said: “I love exercise, I love social media and I love cooking so I basically just combined all of the things I love and, regardless of what anyone else thought, I just kept doing it over and over again and eventually people were listening.

“It took a long time, you can’t just get success, no one in the world can get success just like that - it’s impossible. You’ve got to really work for the first few years to build it up and then you get to a point where you start to get momentum.”

Here are 7 pictures from Joe Wicks’ visit:

1 . Joe Wicks at St Paul's Catholic Primary School - Paulsgrove School workout with Joe Wicks at St Paul's Catholic Primary School, Paulsgrove, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

