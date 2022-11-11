John Lewis advert has sparked joy with Portsmouth fostering charity Fair Ways
Portsmouth fostering charity overjoyed at John Lewis advert as the demand for families increases.
Staff at Fair Ways fostering charity, which is based at 1000 Lakeside in Portsmouth, was thrilled when they saw the new John Lewis advert, which was released on Thursday.
The emotional Christmas advert, which has had a huge reaction across the nation, has turned a much-needed spotlight onto children in care and the importance of having a family during the festive period.
Data from gov.uk shows that in 2020, the number of children in the UK that were being looked after by the local authorities had risen to 80,850, which is a one per cent increase from the year before and the number of children being put into care is continually increasing each year.
The number of children that were adopted was also down by 18 per cent, with only 2,870 children in care finding a home.
Gemma Olden, registered manager of fostering at Fair Ways, said: ‘Fair Ways are delighted that John Lewis have chosen to use their platform to raise awareness of fostering. We know that fostering has the power to transform the lives of children.
‘The John Lewis advert highlights the vital role that carers play in welcoming children and offering safe and nurturing care. We are immensely proud of all our foster carers and young people.’
The charity is currently working with 50 children and have to sort through 500 referrals each week for children across Portsmouth, Southampton and Bournemouth, and it is increasing seeking new foster careers to help the children in need of a home.
Fair Ways has a children’s care home company, residential homes and a fostering service.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘It is just horrible to know that they don’t have what other children have. I speak to a lot of children and safe place and a loving home means so much to them especially around Christmas time.
‘We are getting more children having to come into care and that is because of things like the pandemic and we are also seeing less people trying to become foster careers. The demand for is going up for warm beds and loving homes and we just can’t home them at the moment.’