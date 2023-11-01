Junction 4 of M3 reopened following overturned lorry
Traffic delays have cleared on the M27 following a slip road closure due to an overturned lorry.
Junction 4 of the M3 has reopened after it closed for hours this morning following an incident.
The incident caused a lot of delays on the M27 and emergency services were on the scene.
There are now no delays and the traffic has cleared.