News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Junction 4 of M3 reopened following overturned lorry

Traffic delays have cleared on the M27 following a slip road closure due to an overturned lorry.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:04 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Junction 4 of the M3 has reopened after it closed for hours this morning following an incident.

The incident caused a lot of delays on the M27 and emergency services were on the scene.

There are now no delays and the traffic has cleared.

For more information about traffic and incidents, click here.

Related topics:M27