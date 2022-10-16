News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-358)

Junior Great South Run 2022: 23 photos of youngsters taking the marathon plunge

YOUNGSTERS have shown their elders that they are more than capable of hitting the big leagues at this weekend’s Great South Run.

By David George
4 minutes ago

In a warm-up event for the 10 mile marathon, a junior event was held on Saturday for people between the ages of nine and 15.

The route took youngsters up and down Clarence Esplanade, before heading up Serpentine Road and back through the park towards the finish line.

The News had staff waiting at the finish line to capture the elation of completing the race.

Undefined: readMore

1. Mini Great South Run

Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-186)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales

2. Mini Great South Run

Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-194)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales

3. Mini Great South Run

Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-207)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales

4. Mini Great South Run

Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-35)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6