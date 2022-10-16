Junior Great South Run 2022: 23 photos of youngsters taking the marathon plunge
YOUNGSTERS have shown their elders that they are more than capable of hitting the big leagues at this weekend’s Great South Run.
In a warm-up event for the 10 mile marathon, a junior event was held on Saturday for people between the ages of nine and 15.
The route took youngsters up and down Clarence Esplanade, before heading up Serpentine Road and back through the park towards the finish line.
The News had staff waiting at the finish line to capture the elation of completing the race.
