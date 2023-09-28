Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to the scene of the “slow march” protest – which saw participants donning orange hi-vis vests hold hands and walk in front of vehicles – after it kicked off at 10.00am on Thursday, September 28.

Members of the movement marched from Alfred Road, at the junction for Unicorn Street, towards Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea via Anglesea Road and Winston Churchill Avenue. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers redirected traffic during the disruption.

Pictured: Just Stop Oil protesters in Anglesea Road, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended to monitor the protest, prevent crime and disorder and minimise disruption. No arrests were made.”

Footage shows one protester in tears and exclaiming “What do you want me to do?” during as he marched in front of frustrated drivers.

The “slow march” demonstration was in response to the UK government’s refusal to “stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects”, according to the Just Stop Oil website. A statement posted by the organistaion on social media today said: “Ordinary people are marching in Portsmouth today to demand an end to new oil and gas licences.”