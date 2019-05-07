Kebab van left destroyed as fire spreads to commercial building in Bishop’s Waltham

Have your say

A KEBAB van was left totally destroyed as a fire spread to a nearby building.

Fire crews battled to put out the inferno on Winchester Road, Bishop’s Waltham, after it erupted around 2am this morning.

No one was injured in the fire which engulfed a nearby commercial building, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Six breathing apparatus and two hose reels were needed by fire crews from Bishop’s Waltham, Botley and Wickham.

The fire was put out just before 5am.

It was not known how the fire started.