World and British champion Elizabeth Ferioli-Brown

Her traditional Italian family were the first to oppose her passion for the martial arts sport before her first husband took exception to it - forcing her to quit.

But she was thrust back into the ring due to outside circumstances when she was badly attacked in London by a gang of men which led to a serious injury. It fuelled the 48-year-old’s fire to never let such a thing happen to her again and inspired her to help children and adults in this increasingly popular sport - which she is now a serial national and international champion in.

“I got into kickboxing at about 19 but my family were against it, being old fashioned Italians, so I had to fight to do it. The club I started out at was quite commercial and more about taking the money. When I got married at 22 I had to give up as my husband at the time didn’t like it,” Elizabeth, known as Liz, says.

“When we divorced my life was turned upside down and I had to leave my home. I worked for his brother's company and had to leave my job too. I had moved to London with my husband and all my friends were our friends. I had to reinvent myself as I didn’t want to go home. I was really lucky to make some great friends, got myself a good job in IT…things were looking up then working late one night I couldn’t afford the full cab drive home so decided to walk the last mile.

“On route home I was attacked by a few guys, they took my phone and expensive watch, I tried to run from them and managed to escape up a fire escape. I was on the roof of a pub, lost my footing and managed to break my ankle in half. It was a long recovery but once I could walk again I went back into kickboxing to help me look after myself. It was awful as I always thought myself as strong and I felt ashamed of what had happened. It made me want to make sure it never happened again.

“It’s sort of grown from there. I only went back for fitness and protection but I ended up realising I was quite good and it started to spiral and made a name for myself.”

Elizabeth Ferioli-Brown teaching children at one of her sessions

Liz won the gold medal at the WAKO (World Association of Kickboxing Organisation) world championships held in Portugal. The fearless super mum beat six competitors from over 120 countries to win the coveted world title in November.

To add to her swelling trophy cabinet, she has also now won three British gold medals in the WAKO British Nationals in February - despite an injury getting infected following her Wako success. In 2022 Liz claimed the Wako European Kickboxing Champion title in hotly-contested championships in Turkey as well.

“I’m still recovering from the world championships and decided to enter three categories due to my injury…it’s extra hard when you can’t train as normal. I struggled but bagged three golds and my daughter Katrina got a bronze. She was very happy,” Liz says.

But despite her incredible achievements, Liz takes as much satisfaction from helping others to achieve their goals in the sport. She gave up her big corporate career in IT to run sessions for children and adults at both Ringwood Kickboxing Organisation and her affiliate club in Basingstoke where she is supported by George Peploe, the British Champion and owner of Basingstoke Kickboxing Organisation.

“I used to work in the big corporate world, being a big earner. I loved my job as it was exciting, paid well and took me around the world and I was respected for my knowledge and can do attitude. I always said if I left that job I would dedicate my life to teaching health and fitness. I’m so glad I did as it’s enabled me to help so many people, children and adults. I’m so glad I made the change and got to experience the feeling of helping improve people's lives.

“Kickboxing is a life skill…it builds confidence, you train in a fun environment and you gain new friendships and it’s a real community spirit as well.”

Elizabeth Ferioli-Brown teaching children at one of her sessions

Despite Liz’s success in helping to put the sport on the map, there are still many challenges. “We are self-funded, so unless we can get a sponsor we give too much time to training and make a lot of sacrifices,” she explained. “We want to achieve not just for ourselves, but for the team and our country. However, most of the time the successes go uncelebrated, unknown by people in our own country. But that is starting to change especially with the increasing media attention which has helped to share our stories.”