Kidz Island funfair on South Parade Pier in Southsea reopens after heatwave disruption

Kidz Island on South Parade Pier decided to not to open yesterday due to the heat, according to the site’s owners, as Portsmouth and the UK were scorched by a record-breaking heatwave.
Temperatures in the city saw highs of 31 degrees, while several sites across the country recorded temperatures surpassing 40 degrees.
Read More
Read MoreFrankie Fitzgerald Leigh Park murder probe: Police charge two Shaye Corrigan and...
Now the popular attraction has reopened, with the funfair running throughout the summer until September 4.
The rides are open from 11am each day.