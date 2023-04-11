As the May bank holiday quickly approaches, there are already a number of events that have been confirmed to mark the coronation celebrations.

From a coronation ball to a community coronation picnic, there is going to be something for everyone over the three day weekend.

Portsmouth

King Charles III. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Easter. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Coronation ball, which is taking place at The Village Hotel, Cosham, on May 6 is a red carpet event that is taking place to celebrate the coronation. The evening will include dinner, dancing, a DJ, a raffle and an auction. The doors will open at 6:30pm and it will start at 7pm, and tickets will cost £45 per adult with all proceeds going towards the Classique Royal Estate.

A coronation party will take place at Christ Church Portsdown, London Road, on May 7 and there will be the opportunity to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III with croissants and cakes. The event will start at 9:30am for breakfast, with games and activities before celebrating in an act of worship and praise.

Portsmouth City Council is holding a free Coronation Big Lunch celebration on May 7 at Victoria Park, for people from all over the city to come together to mark the historical event. There will be free live music, entertainment and family activities.

The Queen’s Hotel, Southsea, will be hosting a garden party on May 7, between 1pm and 4pm to mark the coronation of King Charles. Tickets will cost £25 per adult and £10 per child and the event will welcome music from Dave Baker Project and games for the family to get involved in.

Waterlooville

On May 5, between 6:45pm and 9pm, there will be a coronation concert taking place at Blendworth Church Centre where the Blendworth Brass Band and the Langstone Big Brass Band will perform. Tickets will cost £10 each and there will be a raffle and for ticket information contact Contact Gill on 07443 488864, or David & Josie on 023 9307 4122.

Fareham

Portchester Community Centre will be holding an indoor street party afternoon tea on May 2 at 1pm which will offer a coronation themed quiz, music and a raffle. Tickets will cost £10 per person and this will include afternoon tea, bottomless tea, coffee and soft drinks.

Catisfield Picnic in the village coronation party will be taking place on May 6 between 2pm and 10:30pm and it is set to be a brilliant day full of fun for all. Taking place at the Catisfield Memorial and grounds, there will be a treasure hunt, crown craft, fancy dress competition, an ice cream van, plant sale, DJ, a fish and chip van and more.

It is free to attend the celebration and families are welcome to bring their own picnic.

The big Alverstoke lunch is going to be taking place on Alverstoke Village green where there will be music and entertainment provided. The afternoon event will take place on May 7, between 12noon and 3pm and families are welcome to attend and bring food and drink.

Holy Trinity Church is hosting a coronation service on May 7 from 11am until 12 noon and the Mayor will be in attendance.

Lee-on-the-Solent

Montserrat Events are holding a free community coronation party where there will be music, entertainment, market stalls featuring crafts, food and beverages and much more.