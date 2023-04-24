As the May bank holiday quickly approaches, there are already a number of events that have been confirmed to mark the coronation celebrations.

From a coronation ball to a community coronation picnic, there is going to be something for everyone over the three day weekend.

Portsmouth

King Charles III. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Easter. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Coronation ball, which is taking place at The Village Hotel, Cosham, on May 6 is a red carpet event that is taking place to celebrate the coronation. The evening will include dinner, dancing, a DJ, a raffle and an auction. The doors will open at 6:30pm and it will start at 7pm, and tickets will cost £45 per adult with all proceeds going towards the Classique Royal Estate.

A coronation party will take place at Christ Church Portsdown, London Road, on May 7 and there will be the opportunity to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III with croissants and cakes. The event will start at 9:30am for breakfast, with games and activities before celebrating in an act of worship and praise.

Portsmouth City Council is holding a free Coronation Big Lunch celebration on May 7 at Victoria Park, for people from all over the city to come together to mark the historical event. There will be free live music, entertainment and family activities.

The Queen’s Hotel, Southsea, will be hosting a garden party on May 7, between 1pm and 4pm to mark the coronation of King Charles. Tickets will cost £25 per adult and £10 per child and the event will welcome music from Dave Baker Project and games for the family to get involved in.

Fort Nelson will be hosting a gun salute event on May 6 at 12noon where there will be a 21-round gun salute by the Garrison Artillery Volunteers. The event will start at 10am and go on until 5pm, but the gun salute will take place at noon, and it will be free to attend.

The Coronation Tea dance, which will take place on May 3 between 1pm and 3pm, will be held at The Gaiety, Southsea. The ticketed event will include afternoon tea and dancing to the sounds of SusieQ and ticket prices will start at £8.

Port Solent will be putting on a big music event to mark the Coronation where there will be tribute acts to some of the biggest musicians in the World. From Queen to Kingz of Leon to The Wonder of Elvis, there will be a range of acts on May 7 from 1pm onwards. The event will take place on the waterfront and it is free to attend.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will be holding a range of fun activities for the family to get involved in over the bank holiday period including a screening of the Coronation at Boathouse 4 which will be the venue of craft activities including badge making and a children’s activity sheet. The badge making craft session will cost 50p per person and times for these are to be confirmed.

The Mary Rose will be offering special craft sessions where visitors will be able to make their very own crown with sparkly jewels between May 6 and 8.

The sessions will take place between 11am and 3pm outside the museum and they will be subject to good weather.

The Dive the Mary Rose 4D experience will be showing footage of the King when he visitied the Mary Rose Museum ahead of the Coronation. The 4D experience also lets visitors dive into the untold story of the finding, excavation and recovery of the Mary Rose. The events at the Mary Rose Museum will be free to see with a valid ticket to the musuem.

Fratton

A big Coronation picnic taking place at St Mary’s Church on May 7 between 12 noon and 3pm. The churchyard grounds will host the community, who are welcome to bring their own picnic ands refreshments will be on sale. The event will welcome the Pompey Pluckers and a performance from the Black Hat Theatricals.

Waterlooville

On May 5, between 6:45pm and 9pm, there will be a coronation concert taking place at Blendworth Church Centre where the Blendworth Brass Band and the Langstone Big Brass Band will perform. Tickets will cost £10 each and there will be a raffle and for ticket information contact Contact Gill on 07443 488864, or David & Josie on 023 9307 4122.

Fareham

Portchester Community Centre will be holding an indoor street party afternoon tea on May 2 at 1pm which will offer a coronation themed quiz, music and a raffle. Tickets will cost £10 per person and this will include afternoon tea, bottomless tea, coffee and soft drinks.

Catisfield Picnic in the village coronation party will be taking place on May 6 between 2pm and 10:30pm and it is set to be a brilliant day full of fun for all. Taking place at the Catisfield Memorial and grounds, there will be a treasure hunt, crown craft, fancy dress competition, an ice cream van, plant sale, DJ, a fish and chip van and more.

It is free to attend the celebration and families are welcome to bring their own picnic.

The Sovereign Social Club will be holding a day of family fun which will start at 12 on May 7. There will be a BBQ in the evening which will be free for those attending and there will be a number of activities being held including games, a bouncy castle for children, a singer and entertainment.

A walking parade will take place on May 7 from 11am where people will congregate at the top of Frog Lane and the route will proceeed through the village until Southampton Hill. The parade will have vintage cars, music and everyone is encouraged to dress up for the occasion. The walk will finish at Barry’s Meadow for 12:30pm where the big Coronation lunch will begin. The green will have stalls from the community and there will be a number of competitions including a dog show.

The big Alverstoke lunch is going to be taking place on Alverstoke Village green where there will be music and entertainment provided. The afternoon event will take place on May 7, between 12noon and 3pm and families are welcome to attend and bring food and drink.

Holy Trinity Church is hosting a coronation service on May 7 from 11am until 12 noon and the Mayor will be in attendance.

Coronation crafts at Gosport Museum and Art Gallery will take place on April 29 between 11am and 3pm. Paint a mug, make some bunting, and make a crown ready to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and take inspiration from the Royal collections that are on show in the cafe cabinets.

It will cost £2.50 per maker and it is suitable for ages 4+. All children must be accompanied. Pre-booking not required.

Lee-on-the-Solent

Montserrat Events are holding a free community coronation party where there will be music, entertainment, market stalls featuring crafts, food and beverages and much more.

The party will be held on Marine Parade and the Promenade on May 7 at 12 noon.

Basingstoke

Coronation Weekend at Milestones Museum will be full of 1950’s themed fun. May 6 to May 8, the museum will be opening the standard times and the weekend will give people the opportunity to reminisce and discover more about coronations of the past. Visitors will also be able to see vintage vehicles from Basingstoke Car Club on the green outside the museum.

On May 8, there will be a live performance from the Blue Stockings and David Smith's ballroom dancers will perform between 1pm and 3pm at the bandstand area.

Rushmoor

Royal Rushmoor trail at Aldershot Military Museum will be hosting a trail where children can tour the museum and try and spot the images of royal visitors to Aldershot and Farnborough.

This will take place between April 29 and May 14 from 10am-4pm.