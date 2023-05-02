King Charles III Coronation: Whiteley shopping centre announces opening times for bank holiday
Whiteley shopping centre has confirmed its opening times over the bank holiday weekend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:57 BST
Opening hours at individual retailers will vary and visitors are advised to check with specific venues before setting off to avoid disappointment but the centre will open on Monday between 10.30am and 4.30pm.
Whiteley shopping centre offers a mix of high street brands across its 70 stores, including schuh and H&M and the weekend opening times will be the same as normal.
