This year, Portsmouth will join towns and cities around the country in celebrating His Majesty King Charles III being crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

It is anticipated that many residents and community groups will mark the occasion over the bank holiday weekend by holding street parties.

Councillor Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for communities and central services, said: ‘Over a hundred street parties were held in Portsmouth last year to mark the Platinum Jubilee and we want to offer the same opportunity to residents to mark the Coronation.

Residents in Dampier Close, Gosport, held a street party on Sunday, June 5, to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Sarah Standing (050622-9538)

‘We will once again be covering the cost of the public liability insurance and road closures for all street party applications that are approved.

‘We hope this will encourage lots of people to organise a street party, but we will also be holding a Big Lunch event so everyone in the city has the opportunity to get involved in this historic occasion.’

As on previous national occasions, the council will be covering the cost of road closures, signage and insurance to help make these celebrations happen.

Residents will be able to apply to hold a street party on any of the days of the Coronation weekend from Saturday, May 6, to Monday, May 8 2023. The council will also waive the usual road closure fee.