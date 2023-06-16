Tony ‘Touchline’ Male, whose nickname comes from his Fratton Park compere role, has been formally recognised in King Charles III’s birthday honours list. He was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire medal for his services to charity and the community in Portsmouth.

The Milton resident told The News: ‘It feels fantastic and I’m really honoured. I’m honoured for the people who have helped me get this, because without their support with all the events I’ve done, I wouldn’t have got it.’

Tony’s charity work stretches back over the decades.

'Touchline' Tony Male at Fratton Park in 2014. Picture: Sarah Standing (143029-4285b)

He has taken part in 29 Great South Runs (with a 30th coming up), 15 London Marathons and two New York marathons – estimating that he’s raised roughly £500,000 for different good causes over the years. ‘You don’t think you’ll raise that much when you start off, but once you get good sponsorship, things can happen,’ the 64-year-old said.

‘I’ve known a lot of people around the city through Portsmouth FC, so it’s all those people who donate and sponsor that help you get that.’

Tony regularly organises charity football matches with ex-Pompey heroes. Fratton Park legends including Andy Awford, Alan Knight, Paul Walsh and others played in a match in March 2022 to raise money for Sophie’s Legacy – a charity formed in memory of Sophie Fairall, who died at the age of 10 following a long battle with the rare cancer rhabdomyosarcoma.

'Touchline' Tony Male crosses the finish line in the Great South Run 2018. Picture: Sarah Standing (180800-7721)

He added: ‘I got on board, I’ve been friends with them ever since, and I’ve been trying to help them out with whatever they’re doing.’ Tony said he’s been organising matches with ex-Blues professionals for nearly 20 years.

He’s also worked alongside the Oakley Waterman Caravan Foundation – founded by former Pompey defender Dave Waterman – constantly. More than £42,000 was accumulated in 2016 for the non-profit organisation, which provides respite accommodation for children suffering with life-threatening illnesses.

Dave and his wife Lorraine lost their son, Oakley, at the age of six from a rare form of cancer in 2005. Tony has also organised several meet-ups with Pompey personalities in pubs across the city – raising thousands more for good causes.

‘I can’t remember how many footballs and shirts I’ve supplied over the years to various people when they’ve needed stuff for charities,’ he said.

Portsmouth FC manager Andy Awford, 'Touchline' Tony Male alongside former Portsmouth player and manager Andy Awford in 2014. Picture: Sarah Standing (143029-4297).

The former roofer dedicated the award to his wife Suzanne and his three children – Lucy, Christopher and Tony.

They are continuing the fundraising efforts in the family, with Christopher taking on a marathon and the others helping with the upcoming Great South Run.

‘I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my wife and family,’ Tony said. ‘The Sundays that they’ve missed me and the Saturday nights. They’ve supported me so much and been with me whenever I’ve done the marathons, which normally falls on my daughter’s birthday. Suzanne has had a lot to put up with over the last 25 to 30 years. She’s very proud because her dad, Chris Willett, was made an MBE for services to the Ministry of Defence.

Pictured is: 'Touchline' Tony Male at The Great South Run launch on January 31, 2019. Picture: Sarah Standing (310119-7895).

‘She’s quite pleased that she’s got a husband and a dad in the honours lists.’