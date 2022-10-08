The notorious jail, based in Milton, Portsmouth, closed down in 2013 and its 800 prisoners were relocated.

The Grade II listed building was redeveloped by St Cross Homes and people are now moving in.

Photographer Grant Capstick was on hand to capture the change from prison to desirable flats – now 45 of his prints chronicling the process hang in the communal spaces.

Grant says: ‘Through a friend of a friend I got in touch with St Cross Homes, and asked them if I could go in there to take some pictures. They said: “By all means”, and that was about a year and a half ago.

‘I was sending them pictures as I went along to show them what I was doing, and then a few months ago they said they wanted to dress up the halls and would I mind if they used my prints in the communal areas? In the end they took 45 prints and I’ve had some really nice feedback about it.’

To see more of Grant’s work, go here for FaceBook or here for Instagram.

For details about the properties go to bernardsestates.co.uk.

