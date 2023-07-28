Funded by Fratton Big Local and HIVE Portsmouth, along with generous donations from the local community, the new owners, best friends Tania Shipp and Wendy Watson are “trying to give something back to the community”.

The Rec Café, situated by the play area in Kingston Recreation Park, will be opening at 11am on Tuesday. The space, previously run as The Fox Box closed down in September 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy and Tania, who live six doors away from one another in Fratton, said that the café "has given us a focus due to our mental health”.

Tania Shipp and Wendy Watson both from Fratton are reopening the cafe in Kingston Recreation Ground in Fratton, under the new name of The Rec Cafe on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Pictured is: (l-r) Tania Shipp (37) and Wendy Watson (55). Picture: Sarah Standing (270723-9823)

Both women have ongoing health struggles, with both having fought mental health battles while Wendy had a heart attack only five weeks ago and Tania had surgery less than a year ago. They wish for anybody to come along to the café, and for it to be a “safe hub for people”, as mental health is very important to them, so if people need a coffee and chat, everybody is always welcome.

This café has gone from "just a passing comment” as they walked their dogs in May to now being nearly ready to open, all kickstarted from a phone call to Claire Looney, partnership and commissioning manager at Portsmouth City Council, expressing their interest in reopening the much-wanted café. They have also been helped by Anna Potten from Fratton Big Local and Sandie Davis at the Hive.

The community’s support has been hugely appreciated by the pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy said: “We have had donations of food, equipment – all of our advertising stuff, that’s another donation by Fandango, Albert Road”.

Tania added: “When we find our feet and get used to running a café, we will look to host events such as children’s parties and celebrations for holidays such as Eid and Halloween. When we first were setting up, we put on Facebook that we were trying to set up, we didn’t have the funding, because the council didn’t have the funding, basically, so it was Fratton Big Local that helped us, but the public did come forward they were amazing