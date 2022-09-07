Appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, Martin Nobes, a 39-year-old from Middle Park Way, pleaded guilty to using threatening words or behaviour in the Boots store, in West Street, on January 19.

In a witness statement read out by the prosecuting lawyer, a Boots staff member said that Nobes had been shouting in the store when she approached him, resulting in Nobes slapping his hands right in front of her face.

In the statement, the staff member said: ‘He was shouting, “if I want to take something, I will”.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘I thought to myself – my god, what else is he going to do.

‘He had his hands out – and then said, “I’m sorry, you know me”.’

According to the prosecution, Nobes then ‘appeared to try to give (the staff member) some kind of cuddle’.

The staff member said: ‘He has been barred, but that has not stopped him from coming in.’

Appearing in court, Nobes began to shout out that he demanded to see CCTV of the event after some confusion over the date of the offence. He then abruptly stormed out of the dock, returning a short time later.

Magistrate Kathleen Tominey warned Nobes that ‘any further outbursts’ would result in him being found in contempt of court.

Defending solicitor Howard Barrington-Clark told the court that Nobes was suffering from ‘bleeds on the brain’ which explained his ‘difficulties’.

The 39-year-old’s last conviction was in 2019 for battery, following several shoplifting offences, according to the prosecuting lawyer.

Addressing the court, Mr Barrington-Clark said: ‘He has a bad name – even though that bad name is four to six years old.’

Mr Barrington-Clark said that the defendant had failed to appear at a previous hearing as he had become confused over dates, which ‘is not the crime of the century, especially given his difficulties.’