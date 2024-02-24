Ladyjam - Portsmouth's first all-female street art event taking place this weekend

Portsmouth artist Midge, aka Lou Short

​Dubbed Ladyjam, it is the idea of Lou Short, who paints as This is Midge. There will be nine artists painting the frontage of the former casino on Osborne Road in Southsea.

​The panels outside the building were last painted by a number of street artists two-and-a-half years ago when it housed the ground-breaking show Inside by My Dog Sighs.

Lou said: “I was talking with (fellow artist) Ooberla, and I was saying how I wanted to go over my old picture there – I thought it was getting dark and wanted to do something a bit fresher.”

It snowballed from there as Lou began to think who else she could invite to join her and to make a proper event of it.

"When I started thinking of the other artists to invite down, it was really hard to think up a list of female street artists in the city, and that was quite alarming.

"We could reel off loads of men, but trying to come up with a list of female artists was a lot trickier than I expected, and it made me realise how under represented female artists in the city are – street artists especially.

"I wanted to put together a lineup that made people realise we are here – and there are incredible artists who deserve recognition as much as their male counterparts.

"Nothing against the guys, but we’ve never had something like this where it’s just been for women.”

As well as established names like Roo Abrook and Ooberla, whose eye-catching work you can already see across the city, will be first-timer BitsIFind.

And participant Hannah Horn is also the co-creator of the Women In Art series of shows and events which will be taking place in Portsmouth from March 2-10.

“It’s all coming together”, Lou added, “everyone’s been really keen to take part and we’re all getting excited about it now.”

“If it’s successful I would love to do it again next year, and to get other female artists, and people who identify as female, onboard as well.

"So fingers crossed it’s successful and it’s something I can move forward with for next year.”

Last October This is Midge had her first solo show since, Out There Somewhere Still, at The Corner Collective in Albert Road, Southsea.

Who will be painting?

Artists painting include: This Is Midge, Roo Abrook, The Frustrated Creative, Ooberla, Roo Art, Sadie Were, Hannah Horn, Bitsifind, Swiz A Beth