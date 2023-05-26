Lakeside North Harbour will now be building on the long-established relationship with the award-winning charity which began when the team moved on to the site in January 2021.

The charity delivers fostering, residential, family, education, and health services in the south of England and Wales. It currently employs more than 400 staff who look after around 800 children, young people and families annually.

Fair Ways provide a full range of children’s services, and as a result, can offer several care pathways to the Children and Young people they look after. This diverse range of expertise throughout the charity, paired with innovative therapeutic care, leads to loving and stable care for children now, and better outcomes for the future.

Fair Ways is announced as Lakeside's charity of the year

As charity of the year, Lakeside will support Fair Ways through hosting a number of events including a summer fete, fun runs and a sponsored garden, along with raising the charity's profile through regular updates to businesses on the campus and other fundraising activity.

Gareth Webb, managing director at Fair Ways, said: ‘We are very honoured that Lakeside has chosen Fair Ways as their charity partner this year. We look forward to harnessing the power of this great business community to raise awareness of the need for foster carers and more support for care leavers looking to gain employment in the local area.”

Fair Ways is based on the campus along with well-known companies including Totaljobs, NHS Property Services, Virgin Media, Checkatrade and AT&T.

The 130-acre campus offers a vibrant and diverse environment, currently home to a large community of occupiers spanning industries such as maritime, accountancy, recruitment, technology and engineering.

Simon Bateman, asset manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: ‘Lakeside North Harbour has had an excellent relationship with Fair Ways and this will continue as our charity of the year. We will be supporting the charity with a range of activities and spreading the word about the excellent work that it carries out for children and young people. We look forward to an extremely productive year with Fair Ways and hope to see them continue to grow and flourish over the next year and beyond.”