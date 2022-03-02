Nicky Burns, a pharmacy technician and Georgia Davis, a business support leader at Laly’s, came together yesterday with the idea to launch a donation campaign.

It comes as part of the pharmacy’s ethos this year to put all communities at the forefront, with a focus on helping those in communities outside of Portsmouth.

All seven of Laly’s Pharmacies across the city are taking part – with staff providing drop off points at each of their stores so that customers who want to donate to the crisis can offer their support.

All seven of Laly's pharmacies in Portsmouth are accepting donations for Ukrainian civilians. Photos by Alex Shute

Laly’s are accepting cash donations and their highest priority products are first aid supplies, items with an expiry date of more than six months, tinned food and winter clothing.

Georgia Davis, from Portsmouth, said: ‘The only difference between us and them is that we’re in a country that isn’t at war.

‘We want to make sure that we’re doing what we can to help those who are less fortunate.

‘We want to provide products to help them to feel more normal in a situation that’s completely abnormal.’

There are drop off points at each of Portsmouth’s seven pharmacies, which will later be taken to Laly’s stores at London Road and Guildhall Walk where donations can be stored ready for transport all in one place.

Georgia said it is about sourcing products that are most in need too keep distressed refugees and Ukrainian civilians in ‘good spirits’.

She added: ‘They don't know how long they'll have to be away from their families and homes.

‘You just don't know if they'll even have a home to go back to.

‘It's about making sure that they have stuff that keeps them in good spirits and we want to keep their wellbeing up.

We want to make sure that they're getting what they need.’

