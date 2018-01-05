Landlord of award-winning village pub joins bid to raise tens of thousands of pounds for charity in the Pompey CEO Sleepout

THE LANDLORD of an award-winning pub has vowed to join businesses bosses when they sleep rough for charity.

Giles Babb will bed down with chief executives for a night outside at Fratton Park on April 16 for the Pompey CEO Sleepout.

The initiative will see scores of prominent local figures unite for a sponsored sleep, in a bid to raise thousands of pounds for charities fighting homelessness.

Mr Babb runs the Blue Bell Inn in Emsworth and was the chairman of the Emsworth Business Association (EBA) for four years.

During his tenure as EBA’s figurehead, he played a part in boosting village business and raising more than £15,000 for local causes.

As he gears up for April’s event, he said: ‘In this day and age, there just should not be homeless people.

‘Yet, we see so many – often the same faces – with no choice but to live in the street.

‘I’m excited to take part in the Pompey CEO Sleepout and I really hope we can use our profiles to raise as much money as possible for those who need our help.’

As a national initiative, UK business heads have taken part in the CEO Sleepout since 2013.

Those involved in Portsmouth’s take on the fixture hope to exceed £92,000 in fundraising – the highest figure raised by a single event.

Mr Babb said: ‘We are definitely up to the challenge of beating this figure.

‘The Blue Bell Inn will donate money it receives through collections and will do all it can to raise the profile of this event.’

All cash collected by the Pompey CEO Sleepout will be split three ways between Pompey in the Community, Hampshire initiative the Society of St James and the CEO Sleepout.

To donate, please visit justgiving.com/fundraising/pitcceo.

Or, if you lead a local business and want to get involved, sign up at ceosleepoutuk.com/get-involved/.